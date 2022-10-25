Police thank public following missing teenager appeal
Police in Mid Ulster have thanked the public who assisted after they launched an appeal to help locate a missing 16-year-old.
A PSNI spokesperson said on Tuesday evening that they were becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of Fiyori Kesete who was last seen in the Dungannon area on Friday (October 21).
Later in the evening police confirmed the 16-year-old has been located.
“Police would like to thank everyone for their assistance,” the spokesperson added.