Officers had issued an appeal to the public to help locate Francis Scullion after saying they had become "increasingly concerned" for his welfare.

The 70-year-old had been last seen in the Ballymena area on May 13.

A police spokesperson has now said they have received information regarding Mr Scullion's whereabouts and would like to thank all those who showed their concern for his wellbeing.