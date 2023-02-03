Police to step up patrols at Coalisland Canal Walk following concerns raised at meeting

As a result, a number of actions have been put into place, including increased patrolling by local police, CCTV coverage, and local community engagement. These measures seek to decrease incidents and improve safety in the area.

PCSP Chairman, Councillor Dominic Molloy said: “This is an example of how organisations can work together to address the concerns of local communities. The meeting and subsequent actions will make a real difference in Coalisland Canal Walk, providing residents and visitors with a safer and more secure environment. The PCSP is committed to ensuring that communities across Mid Ulster feel safe and we will continue to work closely with our partners to maintain this progress.”