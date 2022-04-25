Police update on Swatragh security alert

Police confirmed shortly before 7pm that an object taken from the scene had been declared ‘nothing untoward’.
The alert - in the Church Way area - began around 1pm today (Monday, April 25) when a suspected suspicious device was discovered.
Sergeant McDonald said: “Police and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended the scene.
“The object was examined and declared to be nothing untoward.”
Residents, who were temporarily moved from their homes have now returned and the Upperlands Road has reopened.
“I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience and understanding this afternoon,” added Serg McDonald.