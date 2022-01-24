Pomeroy Forest site gets £197,000 spruce up

The scheme is costing £197,000 started earlier this month and are funded under DAERA’s Rural Development Programme.

The significant funding will see the development of the old courtyard area in Pomeroy Forest to include an imaginative feature space, rejuvenation of the old building aesthetically, creation of an outdoor activity/event space and communal area with picnic facilities and additional onsite car parking.

The works will also see the adjacent car park area upgraded, including the demolition of the existing out building, an improved drainage system, re-surfacing works, line markings, as well as tactile paving and lighting.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean, has commended the works. “To see this significant project get underway is extremely pleasing. The works to the Pomeroy Forest courtyard will open up shared spaces in the village that the whole community can enjoy together, helping to alleviate social isolation and encourage greater outdoor activity and community cohesion.

“The new more accessible car park will make it easier for local people to visit and enjoy the valuable community asset, as well as attract a whole new audience.

“Huge thanks must be extended to DAERA for providing this substantial and much needed funding and I look forward to seeing the end results of the project in due course.”

Conor Corr, Chair of the Local Action Group (LAG), added: “The partnership approach of the local Council working closely with local communities is the model which brings most benefit to delivering actions identified in the village plans.”