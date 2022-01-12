Pond hut destroyed by fire at Drum Manor Forest Park is replaced

Local Ulster Unionst Councillor Mark Glasgow welcomed the move.

He said: “Many will remember in 2015 the fire that destroyed the popular hut at the pond in Drum Manor Forest Park and, unfortunately, the loss of the famous 200 year old tree in 2021 .

“After making a number of representations to the Forrest Service, I am a delighted to see that the new hut is in place at Drum and now new memories can be made by the many visitors to the Forest Park.

Congratulations and thanks must also go to the Forest Service and the Rangers for the great work they do at Drum Manor and a great welcome for the recent investment which has brought new surfacing to the various paths.

“Drum Manor is a very popular visitor attraction and is visited by many people from right across the province.”

Councillor Glasgow said congratulations and thanks must also go to the Forest Service and the Rangers for the great work they do at Drum Manor.

He also welcomed the recent investment which has brought new surfacing to the various paths.

“Drum Manor is a very popular visitor attraction and is visited by many people from right across the province,” he continued.