Larne Area Community Cluster, in collaboration with Mid and East Antrim Loneliness Network, will be hosting a pop-up ‘Chatty Café’ at Larne Bowling and Lawn Tennis Club.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative, which will run on Tuesday, March 25 from 10:30am - 1:00pm, aims to reduce the stigma surrounding loneliness and encourage open conversations on the subject.

The concept of a ‘Chatty Café’ is a simple yet powerful one: designated tables are made available in participating venues, where customers can sit if they are open to engaging in friendly conversation with others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative fosters social connections and helps to combat isolation in the community.

Larne Area Community Cluster, in collaboration with Mid and East Antrim Loneliness Network, will be hosting a pop-up ‘Chatty Café’ at Larne Bowling and Lawn Tennis Club. Photo: MEABC

The upcoming ‘Pop-up Chatty Café’ is part of a broader effort by Larne Area Community Cluster and Mid and East Antrim Loneliness Network. This collaborative approach seeks to create meaningful opportunities for social interaction and engagement, ultimately addressing loneliness in the Larne area.

While this is a one-off awareness event, there are several permanent ‘Chatty Cafes’ operating weekly throughout the region.

Alderman Maureen Morrow from Larne Area Community Cluster, said: “If you are feeling isolated, rest assured that you will receive a warm welcome at our Pop-up ‘Chatty Café’. A simple conversation or shared laughter can truly lift someone’s spirits. I sincerely hope this event will inspire more people to reach out and take that first step toward connection."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alderman Morrow added: “One in three people in Northern Ireland are likely to experience loneliness at some point in their lives. I encourage anyone feeling isolated to join us for a chat over a cup of tea and a bun. You never know who you might meet, and a friendly conversation could make all the difference to someone’s day.”

Larne Area Community Cluster is a community development initiative, supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, which fosters collaboration across the voluntary and community sectors.

By pooling resources, sharing expertise, and building capacity, the cluster works to deliver meaningful benefits to both participating groups and the wider community.

Currently, almost 65 community groups are working together under this initiative, developing joint projects and action plans to enhance social engagement and wellbeing.