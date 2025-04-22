Pope Francis: Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council opens book of condolence
Councillor Sarah Duffy has opened an online book of condolence for members of the community to leave their messages of sympathy.
It is available at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/condolence/
Books of condolence will also be made available in the coming days in Armagh Palace, Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre and the Civic Building in Banbridge.
Cllr Duffy described Pope Francis was “a spiritual leader who embodied compassion, humility and courage”.
"Throughout his papacy, he championed the causes of the poor, the marginalised and the oppressed. He reminded us all of the power of mercy, kindness and inclusion in a world too often divided,” she said.
"As the ecclesiastical capital of Ireland, Armagh shares in the deep mourning felt by millions across this island and around the world. The legacy of Pope Francis will endure through his teachings, his example and the love he inspired.”
