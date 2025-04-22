Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has opened an online Book of Condolences for Pope Francis.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents can also record their messages of sympathy in person at Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill from 12pm on Wednesday, April 23.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88 following a period of ill health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly expressed his sorrow following the death of the Pope. "As leader of the Catholic Church, the Pope’s guidance is crucial to the Catholic faith and I know many of our residents will feel a great sense of loss,” Cllr Kelly said.

Pope Francis greets the crowd during a surprise appearance at the end of the mass for Palm Sunday at St Peter's Square in the Vatican on April 13, 2025. Picture: Tiziana FABI / AFP via Getty Images

"Pope Francis will be remembered as a strong advocate for the poor as well as his promotion of environmentalism and inter faith unity.

"His humility and compassion earned him the respect and admiration of people across all generations and backgrounds, and he leaves a lasting legacy of faith, reform and service.

“There is a real sense of loss, not only in the Catholic community but across the world today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes can be paid online at www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/PopeFrancis

In recent years, the papacy of Pope Francis had been marked by a number of hospital visits and concerns about his health.

He was admitted to hospital with bronchitis and at one stage his condition was described as critical.

Pope Francis’s condition improved sufficiently to allow him to leave hospital.

On Easter Sunday, April 20, he greeted huge crowds at the traditional Easter Sunday service in Rome.