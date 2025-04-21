Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, the Vatican has announced.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88.

His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet Pope Francis during day three of their State visit to The Republic of Italy on April 09, 2025 in Vatican City. Picture: Vatican via Getty Images.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God,” he said.

In recent years, the papacy of Pope Francis had been marked by a number of hospital visits and concerns about his health.

He was admitted to hospital with bronchitis and at one stage his condition was described as critical.

Pope Francis’s condition improved sufficiently to allow him to leave hospital.

On Sunday he greeted huge crowds at the traditional Easter Sunday service in Rome.