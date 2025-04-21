Pope Francis has died on Easter Monday, the Vatican has announced
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88.
His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber.
"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.
"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God,” he said.
In recent years, the papacy of Pope Francis had been marked by a number of hospital visits and concerns about his health.
He was admitted to hospital with bronchitis and at one stage his condition was described as critical.
Pope Francis’s condition improved sufficiently to allow him to leave hospital.
On Sunday he greeted huge crowds at the traditional Easter Sunday service in Rome.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.