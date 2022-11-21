Derick Roberts, Poppy Appeal organiser Carrickfergus RBL, stated: “The amount donated was £34,100, this being the highest ever raised by the branch.”
Mr Roberts continued: “Thanks to the management and staff of DeCourcy Centre, Sainsbury’s and Tesco for invaluable assistance and co-operation as well as to our collectors.
“Thanks especially to Elaine for the sponsored walk and Rodney for the sponsored scooter outing.
“To all who donated or supported the Remembrance Sunday service, thank you.”
Money raised during the appeal is used to provide financial, emotional and social support to those who have served, or are currently serving, in the Armed Forces, and their families.
Remembrance services were held across Mid and East Antrim to commemorate those who lost their lives in both World Wars and other conflicts.