Carrickfergus Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) has said thank you to the people of Carrickfergus and Greenisland for their generosity during this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Derick Roberts, Poppy Appeal organiser Carrickfergus RBL, stated: “The amount donated was £34,100, this being the highest ever raised by the branch.”

Mr Roberts continued: “Thanks to the management and staff of DeCourcy Centre, Sainsbury’s and Tesco for invaluable assistance and co-operation as well as to our collectors.

“Thanks especially to Elaine for the sponsored walk and Rodney for the sponsored scooter outing.

Carrickfergus RBL's Poppy Appeal saw over £34k donated.

“To all who donated or supported the Remembrance Sunday service, thank you.”

Money raised during the appeal is used to provide financial, emotional and social support to those who have served, or are currently serving, in the Armed Forces, and their families.

Advertisement