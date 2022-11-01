The first citizen, Alderman Noel Williams, joined with members of the Royal British Legion, to ask for the public’s support again for the vital fundraising initiative.

Speaking at the launch, Alderman Williams said: “As the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, it is a great honour to launch the Poppy Appeal. The poppy is synonymous with our sense of loss as a result of war and conflict. It is a simple flower with a powerful message.

“The poppy is a flower immortalised by the late John McCrae, the Canadian soldier and poet. His lines from the world famous poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ have been read and recited by countless thousands over the generations.”

The Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams with Derick Robers, Carrick Poppy Appeal organiser, and colleagues at the launch in Carrickfergus.

After referring to several lines of the poem, the Mayor added: “That poem and the poppy flower speak not only of loss and remembrance but also of the need to support those who are scarred by conflict and whose lives will never be quite the same again as a result.”

The first ever Poppy Appeal was held in 1921 with the poppies selling out almost immediately and over £106,000 being raised, which the Mayor noted was “a considerable amount at that time (around £5.3 million today)”.

The funds were then used to help Great War veterans with employment and housing.

“Since then the annual Poppy Appeal has become an institution of British life, affording everyone the opportunity to show their appreciation of service given and sacrifices made by our servicemen and women. It is as relevant today as it was to those who benefited from it in 1921.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, helps to launch the Poppy Appeal in Larne.

"Today, in launching your Poppy Appeal, my hope it that it may long continue to support those who have served and their families. As Mayor, I thank all who donate and volunteer to collect and it is my pleasure to officially launch the Poppy Appeal in Mid and East Antrim.”