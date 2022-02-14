Popular large scale events set to return to Mid Ulster in the summer

With public safety the top priority, most of the larger events Mid Ulster District Council organise annually were cancelled in the last 18 months due to the pandemic, with only smaller events that enabled visitors to participate in a Covid secure way going ahead.

However, with the road ahead looking more positive, the Council are now provisionally planning for the return of a number of popular events from summer time onwards.

Councillor Dominic Molloy, Chair of the Council’s Development Committee welcomed the proposals.

The continental market in Cookstown town centre is just one of the events returning in the summer.

He said: “As restrictions ease and the weather improves, we’re all looking forward to getting out and about with our friends and family this summer if possible.

"The Council’s events programme gives us the opportunity to meet up and celebrate across the year, which is something we’ve all sorely missed. Public safety continues to be a priority for us, so we will continue to review Executive guidelines, making any necessary changes to safely deliver enjoyable and successful events this coming year for all our residents and visitors.”

Some of the events that are provisionally set to return this year are:

Cookstown Continental Market

Brought to Cookstown in partnership with Cookstown Town Centre Forum, Market Place Europe will once again bring its popular Continental Market to William Street of Mid Ulster’s market town on Saturday and Sunday May 28-29.

Tafelta Magherafelt

The town centre of Magherafelt will come alive on Saturday June 18 as the Council, in partnership with Magherafelt Town Centre Forum and local hospitality businesses, lays out a selection of free family friendly entertainment throughout the town centre.

Coalisland Summer Bash

An evening of free family fun will take place at the Lineside, Coalisland on Friday June 24 alongside the annual Newell 10K and 5K run, as the Council in partnership with the local community, Newell Stores and Keep ‘Er Lit Running Club, provides an evening of family entertainment in the lead up to, during and after the annual Newell 10K and 5K run.

Maghera Walled Garden Summer Event

The free family fun day will offer a jam-packed programme of entertainment and activities for children of all ages to enjoy in the beautiful surroundings of the Walled Garden.

Lumarina

The newly redeveloped Ballyronan Marina will be illuminated with spectacular fireworks and will play host to lots of family-friendly entertainment and activities during the Lumarina festival, set for Friday and Saturday August 19-20.

Halloween Firework Displays

There will be plenty of treats in store later in 2022 as the fuse will be lit once again at Halloween firework displays in Maghera, Dungannon, Cookstown (Mid Ulster Sports Arena) and Coalisland. Expect lots of family-friendly entertainment before the main event.

Christmas Events