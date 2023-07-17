Lumarina, the fun filled, free event held at Ballyronan Marina makes a welcome return on Saturday August 19, 4pm – 10pm, with the picturesque backdrop of the Lough reflecting the onshore illuminations.

Featuring an illuminated fireworks display to finish the evening with a finale to amaze, there will also be fire performers, a fun fair, and children’s activities to entertain, including magic shows and illuminations on the riverside trail behind the play park that will catch the eye of the little ones.

Many of the village’s eateries are in easy walking distance from the Marina serving refreshments, snacks and hot food.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, looking forward to the event said: “This event is one of the most eagerly anticipated dates in the Council’s annual events calendar. Lumarina continues to shine a light on the amazing facilities at Ballyronan for all the family to enjoy. It also provides a welcome boost to the village’s economy as we expect over 9,000 people will be in attendance to enjoy all that there is to offer not just at the Marina, but also in the tourism and hospitality businesses that have been opened within Ballyronan itself.”

Council Chair, Councillor Dominic Molloy lights up the way to Lumarina at Ballyronan Marina, taking place Saturday, August 19. Credit: Mid Ulster Council

Fireworks will be set at 9.30pm to fire at 9.45am.

To facilitate traffic going to the event, there will be additional in-field parking at two sites adjacent to the Marina, with stewards and signage to direct those attending. Additional parking for blue badge holders will be available within the Marina.