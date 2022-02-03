Pastor Jim died peacefully today (February 3) aged 63.

He was a preacher at the Church of the Nazarene in Lurgan.

A former pupil of Lurgan Junior High School, he worked at Hyster, Craigavon, in his youth.

Pastor Jim Fugard, Church of the Nazarene, Lurgan

He narrowly escaped death after the UVF shot at cars arriving at the Hyster plant in 1991.

His friend John Lavery and two other workers Desmond Rogers and Fergus Magee were killed.

Jim was well known around the area for his love of motorcycles.

He was the dearly loved husband of Helen and beloved father of Michele and Tina.

His Funeral Service will be in accordance with government regulations in Church of The Nazarene, Mourne Road, Lurgan on Sunday 6th February at 2pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.