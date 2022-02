Most recently Fr McGinley was based at Lissan Parish in Cookstown.

Previously he has served as a parish priest in the Loughgall Parish, in Maghery, Annaghmore and Tartaraghan.

Last June he celebrated 45 years since his Ordination to the priesthood.

Fr Seamus McGinley.

He has been described by many as a gentle man and a kind priest who was particularly caring to those suffering ill health.

