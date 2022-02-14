Funeral to take place for Fr Seamus McGinley, who died suddenly aged 70

Fr McGinley, who was most recently based at Lissan Parish in Cookstown, died suddenly on Friday aged 70.

Previously he has served as a priest in the Loughgall Parish, in Maghery, Annaghmore and Tartaraghan.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last June he celebrated 45 years since his Ordination to the priesthood.

Fr Seamus McGinley.

He has been described by many as a gentle man and a kind priest who was particularly caring to those suffering ill health.

It is understood he did not turn up to say Mass on Friday morning but was found dead in the Parochial House soon after.

There will be a Mass of Celebration for the life of Fr McGinley at 7.30pm this evening at St Michael’s Church Lissan.

Requiem Mass will be on Tuesday at Noon with interment afterwards in St Matthew’s Cemetery, Garvaghey.

Fr McGinley was the son of the late Francis and Kathleen (Garvaghey) and dear brother of Eileen (RIP), Anne, Terry, Peggy, Charlie, Bernadette, Carmel, Briege, Marion, Michael and Claire.

He will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, extended family circle and friends.

His death is deeply regretted by Archbishop Eamon Martin, Cardinal Sean Brady, Bishop Michael Router, Bishop Larry Duffy, the clergy of the Archdiocese of Armagh, his many priestly friends and the parishioners of Lissan and Kildress.

The family has asked for family flowers only with donations in lieu if so desired to Charis Cancer Care kindly accepted by any family member.

Covid restrictions apply and the Church is limited to 100 people.

Mass can be viewed via the webcam. https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-lissan

-