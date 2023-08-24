The award-winning BBC Radio Ulster series The Long And The Short Of It featuring Ballycarry historian Dr David Hume and comedian Tim McGarry is making its TV debut in September.

Presenters Tim, a 'self-styled' six-foot four comedian, and vertically challenged Orangeman and historian David – a former Larne Times journalist - investigate Irish history from different perspectives over the course of four 30-minute programmes.

In the first programme they consider ‘The Siege of Derry – Was Lundy a traitor?’

Advertisement

Advertisement

They visit the Maiden City, home to the Protestant Apprentice Boys of Derry, who in 1688 shut the gates of Derry to the advancing army of the Catholic King James. Every year since this event, the Apprentice boys ritually burn an effigy of Robert Lundy, the governor of Londonderry who fled the city and who they regard as a traitor.

Presenters Tim McGarry and Dr David Hume pictured during filming for The Long And The Short Of It. Picture: Mark Cheah

Tim said: "I'm delighted that David and I can finally bring The Long And The Short Of It to television. After seven series on radio people will at last get to see how the show got its title. It was great to bring our brilliant radio producer Helen Bamberry with us to ensure we kept the essence of the show which is basically David Hume being wrong about stuff!"

David added "It has been great fun to make the series and hopefully viewers will find it enjoyable and informative.

"I try to exercise as much patience with Tim as possible even when, metaphorically speaking, he goes off down the wrong road. At some point he will realise I am right. But I can only reflect that the answer to that recurring journey question ‘are we nearly there yet’ remains 'Not quite'…

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Seriously though, we have got lots of very positive feedback regarding the radio series over the years, and the key message is that people from different perspectives can bicker and disagree about Irish history, but still be friends."

The series, made for BBC Northern Ireland by the Hole in the Wall Gang, begins on Friday, September 8 on BBC One Northern Ireland at 7.30pm after The One Show.