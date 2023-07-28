Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Popular secretary at Donaghcloney PS Betty McCreery retires

Having delivered many forgotten lunch boxes and sports kits during her years at Donacloney Primary School, popular staff member Elizabeth (Betty) McCreery has retired.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 28th Jul 2023, 09:31 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST
Celebrating the retirement of Elizabeth (Betty) McCreery, who was Secretary in Donacloney Primary School since August, 2016. Included in the photo are Mrs McCreery and Miss Nesbitt (principal) with pupils Daniel Arnold and Matilda Morgan.Celebrating the retirement of Elizabeth (Betty) McCreery, who was Secretary in Donacloney Primary School since August, 2016. Included in the photo are Mrs McCreery and Miss Nesbitt (principal) with pupils Daniel Arnold and Matilda Morgan.
Celebrating the retirement of Elizabeth (Betty) McCreery, who was Secretary in Donacloney Primary School since August, 2016. Included in the photo are Mrs McCreery and Miss Nesbitt (principal) with pupils Daniel Arnold and Matilda Morgan.

Betty, who was Secretary at the school since August 2016, previously worked for the Ulster Bank in Belfast and in the office in Banbridge Academy before taking up her post as Senior Clerical Officer in Donacloney Primary School seven years ago.

Betty loved looking after the children and enjoyed all of the craic with the staff and built up many close friendships in the school.

A school spokesperson said: “As well as ensuring that the office ran smoothly and assisting Miss Nesbitt with the day to day running of the school, Betty dealt with any queries from parents and maintained a strong home school link; she delivered many forgotten lunch boxes and sports kits during her time.

"Betty’s husband Robert has also recently retired and they plan to enjoy time together hiking, gardening and travelling.”

Related topics:BelfastUlster Bank