Having delivered many forgotten lunch boxes and sports kits during her years at Donacloney Primary School, popular staff member Elizabeth (Betty) McCreery has retired.

Betty, who was Secretary at the school since August 2016, previously worked for the Ulster Bank in Belfast and in the office in Banbridge Academy before taking up her post as Senior Clerical Officer in Donacloney Primary School seven years ago.

Betty loved looking after the children and enjoyed all of the craic with the staff and built up many close friendships in the school.

A school spokesperson said: “As well as ensuring that the office ran smoothly and assisting Miss Nesbitt with the day to day running of the school, Betty dealt with any queries from parents and maintained a strong home school link; she delivered many forgotten lunch boxes and sports kits during her time.