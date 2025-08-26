Portadown actress Antoinette McMichael is to take to the stage in the Irish amateur premiere of an award-winning musical based on the true events of 9 / 11.

St Agnes’ Choral Society is presenting Come From Away at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast from September 4 – 13.

The musical tells the inspiring story of 7,000 airline passengers grounded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland and the warm-hearted locals who welcomed them with open arms.

Packed with driving folk-rock music, fast-paced storytelling, and unforgettable characters, the show is a moving tribute to the power of community and kindness in the face of tragedy. With hit numbers such as Welcome To The Rock, Me and The Sky and a riotous party in the bar with a live band (and a fish!), this show has it all.

Portadown actress Antoinette McMichael pictured in rehearsals for her starring role in Come From Away at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast.

This is St Agnes’ Choral Society’s first production in the Lyric Theatre and the cast and crew are thrilled and excited for this brilliant opportunity which recognises the talent of local amateur companies.

"Come From Away is unlike anything we’ve done before,” said director Rachel Logan-Fee. “It’s raw, real and deeply moving - but also unexpectedly joyful.

"The story speaks to the soul of Irish people too: ordinary people doing extraordinary things, pulling together in difficult times, and finding light in the darkest moments. Come From Away resonates deeply with audiences in 2025, counters the darkness in our world and restores faith in humanity and kindness.”

Performed by a multi-role ensemble of Northern Ireland talent and supported by a powerhouse live band on stage, Come From Away promises a truly immersive theatrical experience. The production transforms the Lyric Theatre’s stage into the heart of Gander, with little more than a few chairs, bold storytelling, and a lot of heart.

The first female American Airlines captain, the quick-thinking town mayor, the mother of a New York firefighter, and the eager local news reporter are among the many real characters caught at the beginning of the day that changed the course of history by being a beacon of light and hope at such a dark time.

Antoinette plays the role of Diane, inspired by a real-life character who was on a flight from Gatwick to Houston on September 11, 2001 when it was diverted to Newfoundland. In the show – and in real life – Diane falls in love with Englishman, Nick, over the time they spent together in Newfoundland and are now married.

Come From Away promises to be a powerful, real-life tale told with unexpected warmth, humour, and music that will stay with you long after the curtain falls.

Gareth McGreevy, chairperson for the company, said: “It is a great honour for us to be staging the Irish premiere of this beautiful show. It has everything - heart, laughter, emotion and most of all kindness at its core. The audience will be taken on a rollercoaster of emotions.”

The production runs from September 4 – 13 in The Lyric Theatre, Belfast with evening performances and matinees on the Saturday and Sunday performances.