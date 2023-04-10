Register
Portadown and Lurgan businessess among the winners at Ulster regional final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2023

A number of businesses from the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area have scooped awards at the Ulster Regional Final of this year’s prestigious Irish Restaurant Awards.

By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Apr 2023, 07:59 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 07:59 BST

Around 800 restaurant and hospitality business owners gathered at the Hillgrove Hotel, Monaghan to hear the winners from the Ulster regional final announced.

The highly-sought after awards, now in their 14th year, sees fierce competition annually across the industry. This year 11 outstanding businesses from across the ABC borough picked up 12 awards on the night, further cementing the region’s reputation as the Food Heartland of Northern Ireland.

The competitive judging process began with an online public vote in January hosted by the Irish Times, followed by adjudication by national experts.

Winner of the Innovator of the Year Award, Trevor McCann (centre) from The Corner House Bar, Lurgan is pictured with the President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan and a representative from Diageo. Picture: Paul SherwoodWinner of the Innovator of the Year Award, Trevor McCann (centre) from The Corner House Bar, Lurgan is pictured with the President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan and a representative from Diageo. Picture: Paul Sherwood
Local businesses which were crowned winners across a variety of categories included:

  • Embers, Armagh - Local Food Hero
  • The Corner House Bar, Lurgan - Innovator of the Year
  • The Portmor, Blackwatertown - Best Free From
  • The Bawn Pantry, Hamiltonsbawn - James Scott, Best Restaurant Manager
  • Caife Mhacha, Armagh - Best Café
  • Shapla, Armagh - Best World Cuisine
  • Sojourn Coffee, Armagh - Best Newcomer
  • Hole in the Wall, Armagh - Pub of the Year
  • Sally McNally’s, Portadown - Best Casual Dining
  • Newforge House, Magheralin - Best Customer Service
  • Newforge House, Magheralin - Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant
  • Digby’s Bar and Restaurant, Killylea - Best Gastro Pub

The local winners will now compete for the regional and all-Ireland titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards all-Ireland final on Monday, May 15 in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin.

Speaking at the Ulster regional awards, President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan, said: “Now in their 14th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns with a record-breaking number of public nominations (over 130,000). This sheer number of votes highlight the support and appreciation by the general public for our hospitality sector and all who contribute to it.

Owner of Armagh’s Sojourn Coffee, Harry McNeely (centre), is presented with the Best Newcomer Award by the President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan and a representative from Square. Picture: Paul Sherwood.Owner of Armagh’s Sojourn Coffee, Harry McNeely (centre), is presented with the Best Newcomer Award by the President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan and a representative from Square. Picture: Paul Sherwood.
"These awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing and up and coming talent in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without their dedicated and passionate staff. The awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, hotels, pubs and restaurants of Ireland.”

For more infomation on the awards go to irishrestaurantawards.com

Winners of the Local Food Hero Award, Sarah and John Murray (centre) from Embers, Armagh are pictured with the President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan and a representative from The Irish Times. Picture: Paul Sherwood.Winners of the Local Food Hero Award, Sarah and John Murray (centre) from Embers, Armagh are pictured with the President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan and a representative from The Irish Times. Picture: Paul Sherwood.
Chef Matthew Kennedy, Manager Claire Macklin and owner Michael Macklin of Digby’s Bar and Restaurant, Killylea are crowned the winner of the Best Gastro Pub. They are pictured with the President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Paul Lenehan and a representative from Worldpay FIS. Picture: Paul Sherwood.Chef Matthew Kennedy, Manager Claire Macklin and owner Michael Macklin of Digby’s Bar and Restaurant, Killylea are crowned the winner of the Best Gastro Pub. They are pictured with the President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Paul Lenehan and a representative from Worldpay FIS. Picture: Paul Sherwood.
