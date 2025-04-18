Hosted by Portadown Amateur Swimming Club and Lurgan Amateur Swimming Club and held over two days, the event was a celebration of both sporting talent and community spirit.

Adding to the occasion's significance, the gala was attended by the Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy and Councillor Peter Haire, whose presence was warmly welcomed by participants and organisers alike. Their attendance highlighted the importance of grassroots sporting events in bringing people together and promoting healthy, active lifestyles.

The gala featured a mix of seasoned swimmers aiming to secure qualifying times as well as first-time competitors getting their first taste of competitive swimming.

The supportive atmosphere encouraged strong performances across the board, with many personal bests achieved and several swimmers meeting their qualification targets.

Trophies were awarded to the best boy and girl with the most points in each age category from ages eight to 11. These were presented by some of the clubs' sponsors and the President of Swim Ireland, Alison Honan, with the final awards being presented by the Lord Mayor.

The event also brought economic benefits to the area with visitors filling local cafés, restaurants and shops as well as staying overnight providing a welcome boost to the borough’s business community.

With strong attendance and positive feedback from all involved, the gala has proven once again to be a cornerstone event in the local swimming calendar.

The organisers extend their gratitude to all who participated, supported, and volunteered.

1 . Swimming gala Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy, with two of the medal winners. Photo: contributed

2 . Swimming gala Medal winners are congratulated after their success in the pool. Photo: contributed

3 . Swimming gala Pictured at the South Lake Leisure Centre swimming gala. Photo: contributed