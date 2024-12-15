Planning approval has been granted for the conversion of commercial/office units into seven apartments at 2-4 Carleton Street, Portadown, despite opposition from Carleton Street Orange Hall & Heritage Centre, based next door.

The planning application was lodged by Stephen McCrory, Derrylileagh Road, Portadown, on behalf of Martin Kelly, Gorestown Road, Dungannon.

ABC Planning officers wrote in their report: “The site at 2-4 Carleton Street, Portadown, contains a three-storey building which opens on ground-floor level onto the street.

“The ground floor is currently being used as a charity shop, while the first and second floor appear vacant.

The three-storey building to be turned into an apartment block is in close proximity to Carleton Street Orange Hall & Heritage Centre. Credit: Google

“At ground floor, the commercial windows and right-hand door will be removed and replaced by windows which continue the window pattern of the first and second floor.

“The use of the premises for residential use would not be incongruous, and would be an appropriate use within the locality.

“There is a mixture of residential, commercial and community buildings within proximity to the site.

“The building will remain the same. The only discernible change will be at ground-floor level with the removal of the commercial windows, and the replacement with windows which maintain the first and second-floor window pattern.

A new row of windows will be added on at ground-floor level to mirror the pattern of windows in the upper floors. Credit: ABC planning portal

“The use will not change the character of the area, and officers consider the use of the building for residential purposes acceptable.

“Given the central location of the proposal, officers are content that the parking demand can be absorbed by the on-street availability.

“Not all apartments may have a car, given the town centre linkages and availability of the public transport network.

“The proposal will not impact on the form, character, design or architectural features of the existing building.”

An internal layout design for the provision of seven apartments over three floors. Credit: ABC planning portal

The foul sewerage network having reached capacity, an engineering solution has been arrived at, with the installation cost to be met by the applicant, as the report explains: “The receiving foul sewerage network has reached capacity.

“The public system cannot presently serve this development proposal without significant risk of environmental harm and public disamenity including pollution, flooding and detrimental impact on existing properties.

“NI Water and the applicant have agreed a downstream engineering solution to mitigate the foul capacity issue, and allow connection for this development proposal. This solution is to be fully funded and delivered by the applicant.”

The report goes on to address concerns expressed by the trustees of Carleton Street Orange Hall & Heritage Centre.

They wrote in their letter of objection: “Our concern is that the seven apartments will create extra parking problems both day and night, especially as St. Mark’s Parochial Hall is next door to us.

“The Orange Hall & Heritage Centre is used by many Orange Lodges, Black Preceptories, Women’s Orange Lodges, junior female and male Orange Lodges, Apprentice Boys of Derry Lodges, bands practising, band competitions, dances, Portadown Heritage Tours Limited, Over 50s Club, Knitting Club and Carleton Street Community Development activities, coupled with the activities of St. Mark’s Parochial Hall.

“It makes the street a busy hub for the local community. The street is also the starting and finishing point of the many loyal Orange Order and youth organisation parades, with them forming up outside 2-4 Carleton Street.

“Based on the above, it is our view the proposal would not fit in with Carleton Street Orange Hall & Heritage Centre which has been functioning since 1875. Therefore, we object to the change of use of 2-4 Carleton Street.”

Addressing the objectors’ concerns, the planning officers wrote: “The parking requirements have been considered within the body of the report.

“DfI Roads has been consulted and has raised no objection. Both planning officers and DfI Roads have made an assessment on parking, based on the current parking requirements and availability.

“A survey has also been submitted by the applicant, this has been considered in full within the planning report.

“This is a town centre location and occasionally it may experience the pressure of different cultural events. However, these are on an occasional basis and cause short-term disruption for the town centre.”