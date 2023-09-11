Dementia NI is hosting a unique exhibition at the Millennium Arts Centre, Portadown, exploring what it is really like living with dementia in Northern Ireland and challenging widespread stigma about the condition.

Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley, officially opened the powerful and thought-provoking art exhibition, which will run until Friday, October 13.

“I am delighted to open this amazing exhibition of artwork by local people living with dementia,” said Ald Tinsley. “The range and quality of artwork by members of Dementia NI on display in this exhibition challenges perceptions and encourages people not to make assumptions about what those with dementia can and can’t achieve. Dementia NI members are leading the way in helping to change the lives of those with dementia across Northern Ireland and what they have achieved is inspiring. I thank them for their work and encourage everyone living locally to visit this wonderful exhibition.”

Open from Monday to Friday from 9am until 4.30pm, Real Lives: The art of living with dementia, showcases captivating photography, striking patchwork quilts and moving poetry. The exhibition features 45 pieces created by Dementia NI members, all of whom live with a diagnosis of dementia.

Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley and Catherine McCorry, Dementia Navigator, SHSCT, pictured at the Real Lives dementia photographic and art exhibition at Millennium Court. PT37-202. Picture: Tony Hendron

There are more than 20,000 people living with dementia across Northern Ireland and this number is projected to rise to 60,000 by 2050, due in part to our ageing population. Years of stigma and misunderstanding have led to common misconceptions about what it means to live with dementia. In fact, dementia has been reported as the condition people fear the most, with over half (56 per cent) of people putting off seeking a diagnosis for up to a year or more.

Dementia NI’s exhibition sets out to challenge these misconceptions, transforming how people view the condition and starting conversations through the medium of art. It shares a message of hope that many people with dementia are still able to enjoy life in the same way as before their diagnosis and live well with dementia.

The exhibition features patchwork quilts created during an online project organised by Dementia NI and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, to help local people with dementia stay active during lockdown. Working with Arts Council art tutors, Dementia NI members were encouraged to make their own heirloom quilts which tell the story of their lives.

Rachel Molloy, empowerment facilitator for the Southern area at Dementia NI, added, “Our members have produced some beautiful and compelling artwork representing their lives following a diagnosis of dementia. They are breaking down barriers and reducing the stigma associated with the diagnosis, offering hope to others in our community living with the condition. This is just one of many projects and campaigns our members within Dementia NI have taken part in to raise awareness and reduce the stigma.”

Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley, right, pictured at the opening of an exhibition entitled, 'Real Lives, The Art Of Living With Dementia' at Millennium Court Arts Centre on Friday. Also included are from left, Geraldine Lawless, Millenium Court Company manager; Rachel Molloy, Dementia NI; Ashley Davis, Dementia NI; Susan O'Connor, business development manager, Millennium Court, and Gerard Doran, Dementia NI member. PT37-200. Picture: Tony Hendron

This project has been made possible through a partnership approach with Waterside Theatre, in particular Amanda Jane Prow. In addition, Dementia NI would like to thank funders Community Foundation for Northern Ireland and The Arts Council of Northern Ireland.