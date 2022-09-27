Billy, who was a former Advertising Manager with the Portadown Times, has regularly painted portraits of local, national and international dignitaries was well as ordinary folk from the area.

In recent weeks, moved by the sad death of the Queen, Billy painted her portrait as well as a portrait of a grieving King Charles III.

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth by Portadown artist Billy Austin.

Billy said: “The Queen was a remarkable and outstanding woman. There will never be her like again.”

He was also moved by the intense grief etched on the face of King Charles as he took on the duties of monarch.

A portrait of a grieving King Charles III captured by Portadown artist Billy Austin.

Billy has also painted a lovely photo of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

The 83-year-old, who moved out to Tandragee, Co Armagh more than 55 years ago, says he was ‘born with a brush in my hand’.

He recalls painting portraits of local businessmen while working in the Portadown Times when Jim Irwin was editor and he has been doing portraits and landscapes ever since.

And despite his advancing years when many would be relaxing after decades of work, Billy is still very much in demand.

A portrait of King Charles III and his Queen consort Camilla by Portadown artist Billy Austin.

His work is so popular now he has gained many commissions, most recently for renowned musician and composer Phil Coulter and his wife.

Indeed Billy’s work hangs on walls worldwide with many Americans enjoying his landscapes of thatched cottages in Ireland.

Portadown artist Billy Austin is renowned for his landscapes as well as portraits. Here is a cottage in Maghery, near Dungloe, Co Donegal, by the popular painter.