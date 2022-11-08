Portadown based agency Shelley Lowry Talent Management to open new studio in Belfast

Such has been the success of the agency in recent years, owner Shelley Lowry said there was a real demand for a second office and studio in Belfast.

Shelley said: “When I returned to NI in 2002 after working for the BBC in London, my dream was to have my own agency/acting class premises in Belfast, as well as in my home town, Portadown.

Portadown businesswoman and Actors' agent Shelley Lowry and Gilford schoolboy Jude Hill ‘Belfast’ press day.

"I have spent 20 years establishing my school in Portadown and have been running my agency from there since 2010. In this time my students/clients have appeared in many high profile productions including: Belfast, Mothering Sunday, Bloodlands, The Man Who Invented Christmas, World On Fire, Silverpoint, Mimi’s World, Derry Girls, Game Of Thrones, At Water’s Edge, The Secret Life Of Boys, Almost Never, Mandrake and Hope Street among many others.

"Well, if you know me, when I put my mind to something I strive to make it happen!,” said Shelley announcing that on Monday November 6 of their agency head office and Belfast Acting School will now be based in Belfast’s Botanic Avenue.

Portadown business woman Shelley Lowry with Oscar winning actress Dame Judi Dench.

Shelley revealed that when she returned to Portadown in 2002 she rented spaces for some years in Portadown Town Hall and Lurgan Town Hall and even went to the Slieve Donard to teach classes. She set up her first studio in 2019 in Portadown.

"I was very grateful for the local talent here and soon people started coming from across Northern Ireland, from Belfast and Newry and even Ballycastle.

"I have always dreamed of having a space in Belfast and we started classes in Belfast last year which has been very successful."

With a spot in the University Quarter in Botanic, and close to a train stop, it is an ideal location.

With the international success of the movie Belfast, which starred one of Shelley’s pupils Jude Hill, her acting classes and talent agency has become a magnet for well known and up and coming actors.

Shelley also organises industry specialists to her classes in both Portadown and Belfast to offer the highest standards of training.