A Portadown born solicitor, who has represented clients against social media giants Facebook and Twitter, has set up his own law practice in Belfast.

Owen Beattie trained with a top human rights law firm in Belfast specialising in personal injury litigation.

He has also represented hundreds of survivors of historical abuse in claims against various organisations.

Owen, who attended Lismore Comprehensive in Craigavon, studied law and politics at Queen’s University, Belfast.

Having graduated, he was accepted to study at the Institute of Professional Legal Studies which is the training college for solicitors and barristers.

Owen said: “I undertook my apprenticeship at a leading human rights law firm in Belfast. I qualified and remained with the same firm as an assistant solicitor before being quickly promoted to an associate solicitor.”

He said: “I have represented hundreds of survivors of historical abuse in claims against various organisations securing thousands of pounds in compensation. I have also represented clients in actions against social media giants Facebook and Twitter. I have appeared in a number of high-profile criminal trials, and I also continue to represent clients in challenges against the government and state agencies.”

Mr Beattie said: “I am delighted to announce that I have established my own law firm. Since the news has started to spread the kind words of support and best wishes has been both immense and humbling.

"Our practice will provide expert legal advice covering the full spectrum of personal injury litigation from car accident claims to medical negligence. We will also continue to expand our criminal defence portfolio which is complemented by our experience in the representation of clients in complex Court challenges.

"Although I have been based in Belfast, throughout my career I have been privileged to represent many local people in a vast array of legal matters. I hope that these close links with the wider Portadown and Lurgan communities will continue to grow and develop with my new firm.