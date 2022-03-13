Stephen Millar, who was a former commercial manager and director at Portadown FC.

Ultimately, Stephen was a family man, who was devoted to his late wife Stella, and their children Mandy, Stephen and Debbie.

He died peacefully at his home in Portadown’s Bridge Street on February 16, 2022.

The son of James and Sarah Millar, Stephen was born on October 19, 1946. He was the fifth child and brother of Jean, Barbara and Ned and the late Billy, Tommy and Ivan.

Stephen Millar with his children Stephen and Mandy at the souvenir shop at Shamrock Park, home of Portadown FC.

He went to Derryhale Primary School and Clounagh Junior High School but was not an eager student and went straight out to work after leaving school.

He started off as an apprentice joiner with Abraham Contractors and, with his strong work ethic, he was destined for success.

He met Stella soon after leaving school and she was the love of his life. Stella’s mother, Betty Freeburne, said they couldn’t marry until Stella turned 18. So they waited and got married on Stella’s 18th birthday - May 18, 1970. Their best man was Tom Dawson.

Soon after came their children, Mandy, Stephen and Debbie arrived and, as a devoted family man, he involved them in every aspect of his life, from the business to his sporting enterprises.

Stephen Millar, of Clounagh LOL 9, receives his 50 year medal. INPT29-200.

After working in Abrahams, Stephen worked at Halls Nursery in Portadown. His family remember both Stephen and his brother Ned making holly wreaths and getting the children to help.

After that he worked for a time on the trains and then with Ulsterbus. There are many great memories of Betsy the Tow Bus and Stephen would always let the children of Kingsway sit in the bus (which was a big thing in those days).

Though Stephen was not involved in playing sports, he had a passion for football, particularly Manchester United and Portadown FC where he had been a commercial manager and a director.

He regularly took the children to football matches and they got to meet many well known players. He also organised for his children to present cups and plaques.

During his time as a commercial manager at Portadown FC in the 1980s he introduced ball boys/girls at the club. He also set up the first souvenir shop at Shamrock Park for Portadown FC fans. This gave fans the opportunity to feel more involved with the club. The shop had the replica kit and signed photos and other Portadown FC related souvenirs.

Stephen started his own business, Industrial Hygiene Services. He had cleaning contracts with many local businesses. His first premises was in William Street and then he moved to Carleton Street. He finally moved the business to his home in Kingsway Drive.

Though he led a busy life with business interests, his passion for football and support for the Loyal Orders, Stephen was primarily a family man and involved his family at every step.

He took the children on camping holidays to Cornwall and Wales and then to Mallorca every July. Although always busy, he found time to relax by watching Westerns on TV and there was hardly one he hadn’t seen.

He helped his son Stephen set up a car wash (first in Brownstown and then in Bridge Street). He never saw family stuck and always offered jobs.

He was a member of all three Loyal Orders. He helped rebuild Battlehill and Clounagh Orange Halls and has a 50 year service medal with the Orange Order.

He was also a member of Portadown Royal Black Preceptory No 267 as well as a member of the Apprentice Boys, Campsie Club. Stephen was also a member of Portadown Defenders Flute Band and started the George Seawright Memorial Flute Band.

In his early days he had many good nights out in the Chalet Bar with friends Cecil Morrison, Martin and Stephen Murphy, Jackie Hamill and Vincie Friel.

He enjoyed going to dances in Armagh Orange Hall and going to see showbands.

He loved his cars and was always upgrading, owning a variety of cars over the years including Mercedes, Jaguar and Volvos.

In the early years, Stephen travelled to Belfast every Friday for a meeting and the children would argue over who would get to go with him for the journey.

Stephen loved travelling with Portadown FC and to Northern Ireland international games and attended many European trips and further afield.

He always came home with pennant souvenirs from the teams they played and many hung in his home bar.

During his days with Portadown FC, Stephen enjoyed going with manager Ronnie McFall to sign players.

He was chairman of the Mid Ulster Juvenile League and invested a lot of time making sure the lads got the best out of their talent. He had a passion for grassroots football.

He was with Portadown FC though the ‘Glory Days’ never missing a match. He got to meeting many TV and sports personalities including Sir Alex Ferguson, Jim Bowen, Nobby Stiles, George Best and Eric Cantona.

He was always heavily involved in celebrations that followed the Portadown club’s winning streak, from celebrating with players and club members on the victory bus journey through the town to involving fans with opportunities for photos with the cups and players. And, he always had his family by his side helping him enjoy the moment.

During Drumcree he had a shop in Church Street called the Pride of the Hill, selling souvenirs. He also had stalls at band parades, on the Twelfth and at Scarva and Derry Day as well as Nutts Corner. People came from all over the world to his shop during the Drumcree crisis and many well known people signed the guest book.

Stephen was an approachable man, accessible and easy going. He enjoyed having fun. He was encouraging and helped set up the Portadown Thirds. He was always a players man and looked after the lads on a team.

He was generous, helpful and a gentleman. But primarily he will always be remembered as a family man.

Stephen (Stefan) Millar was the devoted husband of the late Stella, loving father of Mandy, Stephen and Debbie, father-in–law of Simon and Joanne and devoted grandfather of Will, Carrie and Samantha. He was also a dear brother of Jean, Barbara and Ned and the late Billy, Tommy and Ivan.

There was a graveside service at St Saviour’s (The Dobbin) churchyard on February 18, 2022.