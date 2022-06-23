The popular shopkeeper, who owns Scotch Street Filling Station, handed over the cheque this week after raising the money on a St Patrick’s Day fast.

Don sprung into action when his friends and neighbours of 20 years, Denys and Tanya Myronov from Ukraine were anxious about family back home when the war started.

Since then Denys was able to bring over his mother, mother-in-law and other members of the family.

Don Woolsey, who owns a shop in Portadown, handed over a cheque for £4,000 to the Ukranian Children's Appeal.

At the time Don said, “Tanya was very relieved, especially to have her mother come here.

“The situation is far from good in Ukraine,”

Don explained that the couple were very quiet, hard working people.

“They still have relatives there they are very concerned for,” he added.

“It is all to raise money for children’s needs and voluntary organisations who support children in the Ukraine.”

Don, who has been working in the Scotch Street shop since he started more than 50 years ago, said the first fast was hard at Christmas but then it got easier. “I would like to thank everyone who donated to this cause and helped raise this big amount,” he said.

“It will help a great deal of children both here locally and back in Ukraine.”

There will be a fundraising event in Lurgan’s Jethro Centre on Saturday June 25 in aid of Ukrainians in Need NI.

There will be Ukrainian music and song and dancers at the concert, plus a craft market and kids workshop.

There will also be a photo zone in Ukrainian style as well as an exhibition of real Ukrainian souvenirs and family relics - plus traditional Ukrainian food.

