The owner of a well-known Portadown chippy praised the quick-thinking actions of a firefighter’s son who spotted a fire at his business in the early hours of this morning.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young man was walking passed Gordy’s II on the Gilford Road when he spotted a fire inside the fast food outlet.

-

Early morning blaze caused damage to Gordy's chippy on the Gilford Road, Portadown. Clean up has already begun with loyal customers diverted to their other business Chipped in Kernan.

-

With no one around, he alerted his father, who is a firefighter with the NI Fire and Rescue Services, who alerted the emergency services to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the NIFRS revealed 2 appliances from Portadown Fire Station and one from Lurgan Fire Station attended the scene at 5.12am this morning.

“Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a commercial premises on Gilford Road, Portadown. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 1 jet and 1 hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and the incident was dealt with by 7.16am,” she said.

Early morning blaze caused damage to Gordy's chippy on the Gilford Road, Portadown. Clean up has already begun with loyal customers diverted to their other business Chipped in Kernan.

Darrin Foster, owner of Gordy’s II, revealed he knew nothing about the fire until the police arrived at his house this morning.

He said the fire appears to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what state the chippy is in he replied: “It’s not too bad. It’s smoke damaged.”

Darrin said a fireman’s son, who lives in the estate opposite the chippy and was going to work, spotted the fire and alerted his father.

"He went back down home and got his dad and his dad came up and he phoned it in,” said Darrin adding that he is ‘so grateful’ for all the firefighters did and praised the young man for noticing the blaze and telling his father.

"They obviously got the fire pretty quick. Thankfully it didn’t spread,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darrin admitted there was going to be a lot of cleaning up but he plans on reopening as soon as possible.

"I’m sure it will take us a wee while but we will definitely get back at it,” he said.

Luckily Darrin also owns Chipped Takeaway at Kernan Shops, near Craigavon Hospital, so all customers can go there for their usual fix.

They will be running their usual takeaway and delivery from Chipped as well so no one needs to miss out on the tasty menu. And orders can be taken by their own app as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darrin is overwhelmed with support from the local community as news spread of the early morning disaster.

"So many people have been messaging their support,” said Darrin adding he had a visit from his local MP Carla Lockhart. MLA Jonathan Buckley also offered his support.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Margaret Tinsley even arrived this morning with a change of clothes so she could get stuck in and help with the clean up.

Another local business, Castle Kings Bouncy Castle, who does removals as well, lent Darrin a box lorry to put the stuff they are clearing out in.

“That’s been amazing and practical help,” he said, adding his staff have been in helping with the clean up.