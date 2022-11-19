The festive season has officially arrived in Portadown with the switching on of the town’s Christmas lights on Friday evening (November 18).
A large crowd turned out to enjoy all of the lighting-up – the first in a series of switch-on ceremonies across the borough – along with the twilight market.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the seasonal atmosphere.
1. Portadown lights up for Christmas
Pictured at the Twilight Market on Friday night are from left, Chloe Uprichard, Janet Best, Carol McReynolds and Matthew Uprichard. PT47-204.
Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Girls' night out
At the Christmas lights switch on are from left, Rachel McClelland, Leanne Sherman, Lucy O'Neill and Kamile Bumblyte. PT47-214.
Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Hello Santa!
Santa makes a big entrance on Friday night in Portadown Town Centre. PT47-210.
Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Seasonal fun
Excited to see the Christmas lights switch on in Portadown Town Centre are friends Mia Fearon, left, and Clodagh Smith, both aged 10. PT47-203.
Photo: Tony Hendron