All smiles at the Christmas lights switch on are the Potts family from left, mum Alex, Penelope (2) and dad, Robert. PT47-200.

Portadown Christmas lights switch on as crowds gather for twilight market

The festive season has officially arrived in Portadown with the switching on of the town’s Christmas lights on Friday evening (November 18).

By Valerie Martin
37 minutes ago

A large crowd turned out to enjoy all of the lighting-up – the first in a series of switch-on ceremonies across the borough – along with the twilight market.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the seasonal atmosphere.

1. Portadown lights up for Christmas

Pictured at the Twilight Market on Friday night are from left, Chloe Uprichard, Janet Best, Carol McReynolds and Matthew Uprichard. PT47-204.

Photo: Tony Hendron

2. Girls' night out

At the Christmas lights switch on are from left, Rachel McClelland, Leanne Sherman, Lucy O'Neill and Kamile Bumblyte. PT47-214.

Photo: Tony Hendron

3. Hello Santa!

Santa makes a big entrance on Friday night in Portadown Town Centre. PT47-210.

Photo: Tony Hendron

4. Seasonal fun

Excited to see the Christmas lights switch on in Portadown Town Centre are friends Mia Fearon, left, and Clodagh Smith, both aged 10. PT47-203.

Photo: Tony Hendron

Portadown