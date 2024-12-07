There were various stalls to tempt visitors, music provided by Poyntzpass Silver Band members, dancers who performed on the stage in the assembly hall and traditional refreshments in the school library.
Photographer Tony Hendron took these great pictures of some of those who enjoyed the enjoyable evening.
1. Christmas Fayre
Enjoying the festive atmosphere at the Christmas Fayre are from left, Jessica Willis (7), Judith Willis, Joan Wilson and Katie McCracken. PT50-242. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Christmas Fayre
Laura Trueman, left, and Diane Kane pictured at the Christmas Fayre. PT50-241. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Christmas Fayre
Sandra Coulter and Karen Henderson welcome visitors on Friday night. PT50-238. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Christmas Fayre
Enjoying a good browse at the Portadown College Christmas Fayre are from left, Margaret McWilliams, Mary Benson, Emma Doyle and Arlinda Benson. PT50-240. Photo: TONY HENDRON