Portadown College Christmas Fayre in 15 fabulously festive photos

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Dec 2024, 18:19 BST
The Parents and Friends Of Portadown College group held a fundraising Christmas Fayre at the school on Friday night.

There were various stalls to tempt visitors, music provided by Poyntzpass Silver Band members, dancers who performed on the stage in the assembly hall and traditional refreshments in the school library.

Photographer Tony Hendron took these great pictures of some of those who enjoyed the enjoyable evening.

Enjoying the festive atmosphere at the Christmas Fayre are from left, Jessica Willis (7), Judith Willis, Joan Wilson and Katie McCracken. PT50-242.

1. Christmas Fayre

Enjoying the festive atmosphere at the Christmas Fayre are from left, Jessica Willis (7), Judith Willis, Joan Wilson and Katie McCracken. PT50-242. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Laura Trueman, left, and Diane Kane pictured at the Christmas Fayre. PT50-241.

2. Christmas Fayre

Laura Trueman, left, and Diane Kane pictured at the Christmas Fayre. PT50-241. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Sandra Coulter and Karen Henderson welcome visitors on Friday night. PT50-238.

3. Christmas Fayre

Sandra Coulter and Karen Henderson welcome visitors on Friday night. PT50-238. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying a good browse at the Portadown College Christmas Fayre are from left, Margaret McWilliams, Mary Benson, Emma Doyle and Arlinda Benson. PT50-240.

4. Christmas Fayre

Enjoying a good browse at the Portadown College Christmas Fayre are from left, Margaret McWilliams, Mary Benson, Emma Doyle and Arlinda Benson. PT50-240. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Parents
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice