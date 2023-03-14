Portadown College event gives FND Matters NI and Air Ambulance NI a boost

Portadown College has presented charity cheques totalling more than £2,800 as a result of a successful fundraising event held last December.

The school’s Business Club hosted a Christmas Gift and Craft Fayre on December 9 in order to raise money for FND Matters NI and Air Ambulance NI. More than 300 people packed the hall for what was a truly enjoyable evening for all.

More than 20 local businesses, including many Portadown College entrepreneurs, set up stalls on the night to showcase their fashion, foods, gifts and crafts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around 50 local companies donated a variety of prizes for the raffle with top prizes including vouchers, designer handbags and signed sporting tops.

Portadown College representatives hand over cheques to FND Matters NI and Air Ambulance NI. A grand total of £2840 was raised through a Christmas Gift and Craft Fayre held in the school in December.

The organisers extend special thanks to Wilson’s Country, Gilfresh, Graham’s Home Bakery and Empower Garden Centre for each donating items as part of the gift bags which were distributed to those in attendance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portadown College dancers entertained the crowds with a spectacular performance of modern, hip hop and lyrical dance.

Splendid musical performances by students kept guests entertained whilst they browsed the stalls and enjoyed refreshments in the library.

The event raised a total of £2840, which has now been presented to representatives from FND Matters NI and Air Ambulance NI.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portadown College representatives hand over a cheque for £1,420 to FND Matters NI. Included is College principal Gillian Gibb (right).

For more details on FND Matters NI, go to fndmattersni.org.uk and to find out more about Air Ambulance NI, go to airambulanceni.org

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of Portadown College Business Club would like to thank everyone for their support of this event, for their donations to these charities and for making the night such a huge success which they all thoroughly enjoyed planning and hosting.