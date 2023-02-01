Staff at Portadown College were delighted to welcome a large number of prospective students with their parents and carers to this year’s open night.

Following a welcome and address on College life from the principal, Miss Gillian Gibb, visitors had the opportunity to meet staff and students in all the subject areas. The event aimed to assist students in their transition to GCSE pathways at Key Stage 4, and Year 12 students considering entry into the sixth form at Portadown College in September 2024.

Portadown College delivers 26 GCSE courses and 27 A-Level courses in a wide range of general and applied subjects which enable students to acquire the relevant qualifications for their career pathway.

Student experiences beyond the classroom were also on show and students were able to learn of the wide range of sporting and extra-curricular activities available. Sixth form students benefit from a wide range of enrichment activities on Wednesday afternoons as part of the PC Connect programme, ranging from voluntary work and sign language classes and water sports at the South Lakes Leisure Centre.

Any parent or carer who was unable to attend the open night and wishes to find out more about the College for entry into Year 11 (GCSE) or Year 13 (AS-A-Level) should contact the office on (028) 3833 2439.

