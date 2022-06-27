The townspeople have always been supportive of the charity and they have raised £8,235.96 for this year’s appeal, despite the fact that there was no house-to-house collection.

The actual street collection raised £983.50, making the total for the week £5,523, and with churches and shops giving their support the local committee were pleased that they were able to lend more support to the needs of Ukraine, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Malawi, the actual total being sent to Christian Aid having been boosted by earlier efforts.

“We want to thank everyone who helped in any way,” said local organiser Mrs Moyra Stirling. “The committee’s monthly bread and soup lunches are an invaluable way of raising funds -and providing a social outlet for many people - and it is hoped to resume these in the Autumn.”

