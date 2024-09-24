Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Portadown duo have picked up the coveted ‘Golden Gavel’ award after featuring in daytime TV hit, Bargain Hunt.

Chris Wilson and Ben Usher made up the blue team in the latest episode of the BBC One show, which aired on Monday, September 23.

The friends went head-to-head with the red team as they took on the challenge of getting their hands on the best bargains during an antiques fair at the Ramble Inn, Antrim.

Armed with £300 to spend, they were assisted by expert Thomas Forrester, with presenter Roo Irvine handing them the challenge of finding an item with moving parts.

Ben Usher and Chris Wilson with Michael Murphy (centre) at McConville's bar. Ben and Chris presented the bar with a vintage ceramic water jug after appearing on BBC's One's Bargain Hunt. Photo: Chris Wilson

As car dealers, the pair’s interest is usually in automotive memorabilia such as vintage signs. On the show, they opted for a Victorian lockable moneybox to meet the ‘moving parts’ challenge, a wooden fishing tackle box, and – their most expensive item - a rare Ross’s Belfast ceramic jug for £75.

Explaining the process of getting involved with the show, Ben outlined how he had applied once previously before getting through the second time around. “When you’re through to the shortlist, you have to make a video talking about what you do and what you’d bring to the show, and then there’s a Zoom interview. [Bargain Hunt] doesn’t come here much so there are always a lot of people applying in Northern Ireland,” he added.

Filming for the episode took place across two days in April 2024, with the antiques fair section taking place at the beginning of the month, followed by the auction at Ross’s Belfast a few weeks later.

"The team who filmed [the episode] were very relaxed; Thomas [Forrester] was really down to earth,” said Chris. “We had good fun – it was something different.”

Both men were happy to make a profit on all three items when they went to auction – an achievement that landed them the show’s ‘Golden Gavel’.

So fond they were of the ceramic jug that they spotted on the show that they bought one each as a keepsake, along with another for McConville’s bar in Portadown, where they are regulars.

The ceramic jug now hangs on display at the Mandeville Street bar, where Ben and Chris were joined by family and friends to watch the episode’s broadcast on Monday afternoon.