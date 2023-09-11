Register
Portadown fatal collision: police seek driver of SUV-type vehicle after death of motorcyclist in his 60s

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Portadown on Sunday say they are keen to speak to the driver of a black SUV-type vehicle in the area at the time.
By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Sep 2023, 08:26 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:34 BST
A man in his 60s died from his injuries after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes car on Northway at around 2pm.

Sergeant Miller-Devlin said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we would be particularly keen to speak with the driver of a black SUV type vehicle, which was in the Northway area travelling in the direction of Rushmere Shopping Centre at around 2pm.“Detectives can be contacted on 101, and the reference number to quote is 945 of 10/09/23.“We would also appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any dashcam footage which could assist us, to get in touch.”

