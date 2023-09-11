A man in his 60s died from his injuries after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes car on Northway at around 2pm.

Sergeant Miller-Devlin said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we would be particularly keen to speak with the driver of a black SUV type vehicle, which was in the Northway area travelling in the direction of Rushmere Shopping Centre at around 2pm.“Detectives can be contacted on 101, and the reference number to quote is 945 of 10/09/23.“We would also appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any dashcam footage which could assist us, to get in touch.”