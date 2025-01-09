Members of the Gateway Theatre Group have been working hard to make sure this show – being staged in Portadown Town Hall – is full of colour and fun for all the family.

This year’s pantomime also marks a special year for Eddie Drury who will be playing the dame for the 25th year.

The show runs from Saturday, January 11 until Saturday, January 25. Full details of performance dates, times and ticket availability can be found on the Portadown Pantomime Facebook page.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to a dress rehearsal to capture some of the colour and spectacle of this fabulous family show.

1 . Pantomime time There's nothing like a dame...Eddie Drury is celebrating 25 years playng the dame in Portadown's annual pantomime, this year as Chrissy Crusoe. PT02-206. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . Pantomime time Jason Price who plays Captain Perkins and Laura Clayton who plays his daughter, Polly Perkins. PT02-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . Pantomime time Playing the parts of sailors are from left, Bronagh Graham, Grace Ogilby, Bobbie-Jane Forde and Poppy Magill. PT02-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON