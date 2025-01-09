Portadown: Gateway Theatre Group brings Robinson Crusoe pantomime to Town Hall stage

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Jan 2025, 15:42 GMT
It’s pantomime season again in Portadown with this year’s show, the swashbuckling adventure Robinson Crusoe, certain to bring plenty of post-Christmas cheer.

Members of the Gateway Theatre Group have been working hard to make sure this show – being staged in Portadown Town Hall – is full of colour and fun for all the family.

This year’s pantomime also marks a special year for Eddie Drury who will be playing the dame for the 25th year.

The show runs from Saturday, January 11 until Saturday, January 25. Full details of performance dates, times and ticket availability can be found on the Portadown Pantomime Facebook page.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to a dress rehearsal to capture some of the colour and spectacle of this fabulous family show.

There's nothing like a dame...Eddie Drury is celebrating 25 years playng the dame in Portadown's annual pantomime, this year as Chrissy Crusoe. PT02-206.

Jason Price who plays Captain Perkins and Laura Clayton who plays his daughter, Polly Perkins. PT02-202.

Playing the parts of sailors are from left, Bronagh Graham, Grace Ogilby, Bobbie-Jane Forde and Poppy Magill. PT02-200.

Playing pirates in Robimson Crusoe are from left, Janice Mulholland, Ruth Bell and Annabella May. PT02-201.

