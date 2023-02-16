Portadown girl Sarah Thompson (7) to attend Croke Park, Dublin prizegiving after winning All Ireland Credit Union Art Competition
Portadown artist Sarah Thompson, aged seven, has won the National Credit Union Art Competition 2022.
By Carmel Robinson
3 minutes ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 11:59am
Sarah first won at local, then national NI level and finally at the All-Ireland level.
The daughter of Hugh and Stephanie, Sarah and her family have been invited to the Prizegiving Event at Croke Park, Dublin on Sunday, 12th February at 12noon.
Reverend Christina Bradley, of Armagh Road Presbyterian Church said this is ‘particularly special and poignant’ as Sarah is hearing impaired.
What a wonderful achievement.