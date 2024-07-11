Portadown kitten rescue drama for PSNI officers
Police are seeking the owner of a cute kitten which had a lucky escape after making its way into the suspension of a vehicle in Portadown.
Officers were on patrol in the West Street area when they recovered the kitten which was rescued from a vehicle belonging to a member of the public.
They posted a picture of the little grey and white kitten on social media, appealing for its owner to come forward.
"It was nearly a CATastrophe! Thankfully it is now in the care of our officers while they try to locate the owner,” a spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon police said.
Anyone who owns the kitten or knows who does is asked to call police on 101, quoting serial 460 of July 11.
