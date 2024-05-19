Portadown Ladies Choir annual concert in 15 pictures

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th May 2024, 15:44 BST
Updated 19th May 2024, 16:14 BST
Portadown Ladies Choir presented an enjoyable evening of music on Friday in Portadown Town Hall.

The choir’s annual concert also featured Lurgan-born tenor Chris Greene.

Photographer Tony Hendron called by to capture a flavour of the evening.

All smiles at the Portadown Ladies Choir annual concert from left: Brenda Robinson, Primrose Wilson, president; Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley and Carol Swann. PT21-210.

Portadown Ladiec Choir performing during their annual concert in Portadown Town Hall on Friday night. PT21-214.

Amanda Simpson, left, and Vivienne Robertson who enjoyed the Portadown Ladiec Choir annual concert in Portadown Town Hall on Friday night. PT21-200.

Ready for a night of music and song at the Portadown Ladiec Choir annual concert are from left, William and Lesley Montgomery and Marie Coalter. PT21-201.

