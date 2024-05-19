The choir’s annual concert also featured Lurgan-born tenor Chris Greene.
Photographer Tony Hendron called by to capture a flavour of the evening.
1. Music in the air
All smiles at the Portadown Ladies Choir annual concert from left: Brenda Robinson, Primrose Wilson, president; Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley and Carol Swann. PT21-210. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Music in the air
Portadown Ladiec Choir performing during their annual concert in Portadown Town Hall on Friday night. PT21-214. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Music in the air
Amanda Simpson, left, and Vivienne Robertson who enjoyed the Portadown Ladiec Choir annual concert in Portadown Town Hall on Friday night. PT21-200. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Music in the air
Ready for a night of music and song at the Portadown Ladiec Choir annual concert are from left, William and Lesley Montgomery and Marie Coalter. PT21-201. Photo: Tony Hendron