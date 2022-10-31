Portadown, Lurgan and Brownlow RBL Festival of Remembrance in pictures
A Festival of Remembrance was held in Craigavon on Saturday evening by the Portadown, Lurgan and Brownlow Branches of the Royal British Legion.
By Valerie Martin
2 hours ago
Updated
31st Oct 2022, 6:18pm
John Robinson, Chairman of the Portadown Branch, said the aim of the festival was to provide a night of good entertainment and “in remembrance of those who have given their lives and those who have suffered as a result of their service to the Crown and country”.
The festival – held in Craigavon Civic Centre – also remembered the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, the centenary of the RUC and a reflection of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11’s life and Platinum Jubilee.
