RBL standard bearers at the Festival of Remembrance in Craigavon Civic Centre including from left: Kenny Adair, Donaghcloney RBL, Andrew Conn, RAFA NI, and Mervyn McAleese, Lurgan and Brownlow RBL. PT44-200.

Portadown, Lurgan and Brownlow RBL Festival of Remembrance in pictures

A Festival of Remembrance was held in Craigavon on Saturday evening by the Portadown, Lurgan and Brownlow Branches of the Royal British Legion.

By Valerie Martin
2 hours ago
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 6:18pm

John Robinson, Chairman of the Portadown Branch, said the aim of the festival was to provide a night of good entertainment and “in remembrance of those who have given their lives and those who have suffered as a result of their service to the Crown and country”.

The festival – held in Craigavon Civic Centre – also remembered the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, the centenary of the RUC and a reflection of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11’s life and Platinum Jubilee.

1. Festival of Remembrance

Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield pictured with Upper Bann MLA, Jonathan Buckley and Mrs Jill Buckley. PT44-208.

Photo: Tony Hendron

2. Festival of Remembrance

Pictured at the Festival of Remembrance are from left, Maj Philip Morrison, NI District President RBL; Mr Danny Kinahan, NI Victims Commissioner and Mr John Stewart, NI District Chairman RBL. PT44-201.

Photo: Tony Hendron

3. Festival Of Remembrance

Some of the guests who attended the RBL Festival Of Remembrance in Craigavon Civic Centre included from left: Carole Johnston, Margaret Nelson, Kathleen Burns and Martha Keith. PT44-202.

Photo: Tony Hendron

4. Festival of Remembrance

Markethill Fiddle Orchestra in performance at the RBL Festival Of Remembrance. PT44-212.

Photo: Tony Hendron

