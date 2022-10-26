Organised by the Portadown, Lurgan and Brownlow Branches of the Royal British Legion, the Festival of Remembrance will be held in the Craigavon Civic Centre on Saturday 29th October, 2022 starting at 7.30 pm.

Our longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for 70 years (photo: Getty Images)

John Robinson, Chairman of the Portadown Branch, said: “The festival is to provide a night of good entertainment and in Remembrance of those who have given their lives and those who have suffered as a result of their service to the Crown and Country.”

The programme of entertainment will feature the Fiddle Orchestra from Markethill, Portadown Irish Dancing Academy, the Frontier Pipes and Drums, a band formed by veterans of all regiments, and St Mark’s Silver Band and soloist, followed by a Muster of Military and Emergency services, a short service and the Act of Remembrance.

The Festival will also remember the 40th Anniversary of the Falklands War, the Centenary of the RUC and a Reflection of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11’s life and Platinum Jubilee.

Mr Robinson said: “It should be a great night of excellent entertainment and remembrance and especially to remember the life of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth 11, who was the Royal British Legion’s Patron throughout her reign and held in high esteem by all.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance at shops in the Portadown and Lurgan areas. There will also be tickets available at the entrance on the night until all the seats are filled but it is advisable to purchase tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.