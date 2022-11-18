Shoppers will be able to enjoy free car parking in ABC Council-owned off-street pay-and-display parks in the run-up to Christmas.

Parking fees will be waived at car parks in Portadown, Lurgan, Armagh and Banbridge, Lurgan and Portadown over the festive period to support town centre retailers, visitors and residents on the countdown to Christmas.

The local authority is once again delivering its popular free parking scheme to encourage more people onto the high streets, as part of its ‘Christmas Wrapped Up’ campaign. Shoppers will be able to avail of free parking throughout the borough on the four Saturdays on the run up to Christmas – December 3, 10, 17 and 24.

In addition to this, shoppers can take advantage of free off-street car parking in council-owned pay and display car parks on Georgian Day in Armagh City on Saturday, November 26.

Lord Mayor Cllr Paul Greenfield pictured with Sparkle the Elf, at the launch of the free Christmas car parking initiative, as part of ABC Councils ‘Christmas all wrapped up’ campaign.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Greenfield said: "With many retail businesses and small independents struggling to survive, it’s vital that people show them their support this Christmas, as they have before throughout difficult times. Free parking is an added incentive for shoppers that will hopefully enable the local retail sector to capitalise on Christmas sales, during what is for many a critically important time to boost revenue.”

Some 1,569 parking spaces will be free to use in 15 council-owned and operated off-street pay-and-display car parks in the borough’s main urban centres. They include Dobbin Street Lane, Friary Road East, Linenhall Street and Lonsdale Road in Armagh City, Bridge Street East, Commercial Road, Downshire Place and Townsend Street in Banbridge, Castle Lane and Waring Street 3 in Lurgan and Magowan Buildings, Marley Street, Meadow Lane West, West Street and William Street in Portadown.

Advertisement

In addition to placing covers on parking meters in all relevant car parks, the council will erect signage at entrances to remind shoppers that they can avail of free parking on the chosen dates.