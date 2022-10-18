Portadown man Aaron O’Neill.

A priest told the packed congregation at St John the Baptist Church on the Garvaghy Road that Aaron had ‘a heart of gold’ and would never see anyone stuck.

An Irish soldier, his coffin was draped in the Irish tricolour with his Irish Army hat and gloves on top. A piper from the Irish Army was also in attendance.

Gifts brought to the altar representing his life included his famous Armagh flag which was a tricolour with the phrase ‘Garvaghy Road Orangemen on Tour Again’, a family photo which represents his love for his wife Becky and the family, and an Only Fools and Horses mug which represents a symbol of Aaron’s personality and humour. Also a pair of his trainers which represents his love of running and was a source of therapy for him, a football and Liverpool jersey which represents his love of sport and some betting slips as Aaron said he was always very lucky in life.

The priest told the congregation: "Last weekend, Aaron was in great form after his daughter’s team won the county championship. And so the week began on a great high. Everything was normal. But then last Wednesday it all changed.

"Aaron went out for a long run, came home and played with the kids for a while and then took a bath and then just collapse. In the blink of an eye and despite the best efforts of the emergency services Aaron was just snatched from us with the result, there was no time to prepare. Instead we were just flung, as it were, into a shocked, confused and numb state trying to make sense of what has just happened. It is as if we are living in two worlds both at the same time – the before and after worlds.

"Aaron can only be described as a real genuine person and gentleman, with a bright smile and a great sense of humour, full of life, very friendly and had great confidence and belief. And if he gave his word he would stick to it no matter what.

"It was said he was a wee rascal when he was younger. But Aaron did have a life changing experience when he was just 15. He was very sick and at first doctors couldn’t find what was wrong and his parents were told he wasn’t going to live. But then they found a lump under his lung and removed it. That changed his life and perspective and he vowed to life his life to the full and always do something for those in need. And he kept his word.

"As we all know, Aaron touched so many lives in a positive way. But Aaron was also very lucky in life. One was that he always wanted to be a soldier and to become one, he first joined the Irish Naval Service. Just as time was running out to become a soldier, he somehow managed to get a transfer from the Navy to the Army at a time when that was not really done. But it was when Aaron was based in Cork with the Navy that Aaron met Becky and went on to become a loving and great father to his three children and a great uncle.

“Sport was always a big part of his life and the GAA was a big part of his identity. Through the GAA he made many friends all over. He was a super fan of Armagh and attended all the games with his iconic flag, written on it ‘Garvaghy Road Orangemen on Tour Again’. Also the Armagh Ladies Team for which his daughter played for the Under 18s Minor Team. And it was said in a Tweet about Aaron that his positive fandom was infectiously positive.

"Aaron was also a massive devoted fan of Liverpool which was a shared loved between him and his late father Seamus. He once headed over to Liverpool for a game but had no where to stay, then heard his mother had relatives in Liverpool. So Aaron just went up to the door, not knowing them and got somewhere to stay. His luck coming into play again.

"Most of us will remember Aaron for his heart of gold who loved people and would never see anyone stuck. He didn’t care about your background. If he could help, he would. For example friends would come to him for help and he would sort it out. He mightn’t have known at the time just how but somehow he always managed to do it.

"He was also a big advocate for various charities, the most important one to him was the Clodagh Daly Charity.

"And he would do all he could in the community, for example one time he found a house for someone and even helped them to move in. During Covid he would source out and even make masks and deliver them.

"We can certainly say Aaron was a bright light in an all too often darkened world who helped change so many lives for the better and he will be greatly missed by many, many people."

Aaron O’Neill, of Rose Cottages, was the beloved husband of Rebecca (Becky), loving daddy of Caitlin, Saorla and Cushla, dearly loved son of Deirdre and the late Seamus, dear brother of Tracy and Cathy and a much-loved uncle.