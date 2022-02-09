He died peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital on January 14 this year.

‘Big Bert’ was a genuine, hard-working family man, best known as a local taxi driver in Portadown.

Born on March 29, 1954, the son of Suzie and Bobby Purdy, he was the first born with Billy, Jackie, Bobby and his baby sister Angeline to follow.

Mr James 'Albert' Purdy, originally from Laurelvale but who lived most of his adult life in Portadown, Co Armagh.

He grew up in Laurelvale attending Mullavilly Primary School and then Tandragee High School.

After leaving full time education, he joined the army and served as a Corporal in the Royal Irish Rangers.

As a soldier he travelled many places and had lots of stories to tell of his adventures with his comrades.

Most of his life he worked as a fork lift driver at Seagoe Technologies, now known as Glen Dimplex.

Later in life he became a well-loved member of the Royal British Legion.

On leaving the army he fell in love with his soul mate, Jennifer and became a cherished father. He was also a much loved uncle, grandfather and great grandfather.

He lived for his family and worked day and night to provide for them. Family meant everything to him and he would go out of his way to help, care and look after them.

He was a man who asked for so little but he gave so very much.

He was such a selfless man, always thinking of others. His family said: “He’d give you the last bite out of his mouth.”

He was also one of Manchester United’s most avid supporters and never missed a match on TV.

As well as football, he had a great love for the Orange Order and Royal Black Institution. Indeed in the mid 1990s he was a Worshipful Master for Lisavague LOL No76 where he was a member for many years.

He lived for the July break and always attended the Twelfth and Scarva.

Later in life he transferred to the Ex-Servicemen’s Lodge.

When the time came that he was no longer able to parade on foot with them, he drove himself and other ex-servicemen with him in the parade, following his much-loved flute band Portadown True Blues with much pride.

This year Corcrain Bonfire has lost one of its greatest assets, but his legacy will remain with all the bonfire crew. This year’s bonfire will be dedicated to him.

Big Bert was also Corcrain’s best loved taxi driver, easily recognised by his big bright smile and big white ‘fun bus’.

He always took so much pride in his appearance and was always well dressed. You could smell his aftershave from miles away and he always had a smile on his face.

However his bright smile left forever the day his soul mate passed away. A piece of him died with her.

His family said: “The only thing that we can take comfort in is the fact that they are reunited once again and they will both be smiling down on us from heaven. Our loss is their reunion.”