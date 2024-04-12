Portadown: man arrested as drama unfolds live on Facebook
Representatives of Warriors for Children - which describes itself as a 'child abuse awareness page, safeguarding children and exposing online predators' - posted Facebook live videos in which a man can be seen answering his door to questions about an alleged sexual offence against a child.
He was told they would be calling the police about the allegation.
The Facebook live gathered huge interest online with thousands of viewers, comments and people sharing, with some people claiming to be watching from as far away as Australia.
While the entire drama was being streamed live on social media, a crowd also gathered in person outside the property.
The footage shows police arriving at the scene and after a time, getting access to the property amid angry shouts from the crowd.
After a while the man is seen being led out to a police vehicle, covering his head, while the crowd continue to shout and cheer.
