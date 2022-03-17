Don Woolsey, who owns Scotch St Filling Station, spoke of how Ukranian customers, whom he has known for 20 years, have been anxious for their families back home.

He explained how his friendship with Denys and Tanya Myronov started when they moved to work in the Scotch St area 20 years ago.

He said at the beginning of March, when the war started in Ukraine, Tanya dashed home to bring her mother and other relatives back to Portadown.

The family arrived in Co Armagh this week, much to the relief of Tanya and Denys.

“Tanya was very relieved, especially to have her mother come here. The situation is far from good in Ukraine,” said Don. He explained that the couple are very quiet, hard working people. “They still have relatives there they are very concerned for.”

Don had been carrying out Christmas Day sponsored fasts for charity for the last 30 years but this is his first St Patrick’s Day fast.

“It is all to raise money for children’s needs and voluntary organisations who support children in the Ukraine.” Don, who has been working in the Scotch Street shop since he started more than 50 years ago, said the first fast was hard at Christmas but then it got easier.

He is delighted with the support of his customers and suppliers who have all given him their full backing.

