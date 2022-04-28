Portadown man Mark Fleming (39) who died suddenly at his Lurgan home, was ‘kind, loving and bubbly’

Portadown man Mark Fleming who died suddenly at his Lurgan home on Wednesday April 28.

Mr Fleming, who was married to Bernie for 17 years and father of Chloe (19), Katie (16) and Lucy (6), was devoted to his family.

The son of Jim and the late Jeanette, Mark is a former pupil at Craigavon Senior High School.

In recent years he had worked as a kitchen porter in the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown.

Previously he worked in a number of factories in the Upper Bann area.

A hard working family man, Mark was also fond of socialising and had been well known in local bars in the Portadown and Lurgan areas.

His family have described him as a great father and husband who was ‘kind, loving and bubbly’.

“He was the life and soul of a party and he loved a bit of slagging,” his family said.

Mr Fleming died suddenly at his home in King Street, Lurgan,

Formerly from Portadown, he was the devoted brother of Tracy, Gareth and the late Hilary.

The family has said the house is private.

His funeral will be held on Monday at 11am with committal following in Kernan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations for the benefit of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) cheques made payable to S.H.&S.C.T. c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.

