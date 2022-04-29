Portadown man Neil Salt of Saltmarine at Tamnamore on the M1 near Dungannon.

Mr Salt, who lived at Ennismore House, Maghery Road, near the Birches, Portadown, set up his firm in 1969 at Tamnamore.

His death was announed on the Saltmarine Facebook page.

Ivan Neil Salt (1947-2022) is described as ‘founder, friend and father’.

The statement said: “It is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our founder Neil Salt.

“Neil passed away peacefully after a sudden illness on Wednesday 27th April aged 75.

“Neil started Saltmarine in 1969 and dedicated his life to growing a business that would become known for the very highest standards of customer care.

“Over the years he formed personal friendships with so many customers and enjoyed seeing the same faces return time and again.

“He will be missed by all.

“As a mark of respect the business will be closed on Saturday 30th April and Monday 2nd May.”

Neil was the much loved husband of Anne and dear father of Alan, Caroline, Tony, Jack and Michael. He was also a loving grandfather and great grandfather.

His funeral service will be in Tartaraghan Parish Church (Kindly granted) on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by a private committal.

Friends and Family are welcome to call at the family home on Friday between 6pm and 10pm.

They have asked for no flowers please, but donations if desired payable to Tiny Life c/o Alan Wray & Co. Funeral Directors, “The Old Meeting House”, 24a Portmore Street, Portadown BT62 3NG.

